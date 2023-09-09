The Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-0) visit the No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0) at Kenan Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

North Carolina is compiling 31 points per game on offense, which ranks them 65th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 54th, surrendering 17 points per contest. From an offensive perspective, Appalachian State is posting 394 total yards per contest (69th-ranked). It ranks 81st in the FBS defensively (360 total yards surrendered per game).

We will dig into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on ACC Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Appalachian State vs. North Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Appalachian State vs. North Carolina Key Statistics

Appalachian State North Carolina 394 (80th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437 (60th) 360 (72nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351 (68th) 150 (65th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 168 (54th) 244 (63rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 269 (53rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has racked up 174 yards (174 ypg) while completing 84.6% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes this season.

Nate Noel is his team's leading rusher with 24 carries for 117 yards, or 117 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Maquel Haywood has taken 11 carries and totaled 46 yards.

Kaedin Robinson has hauled in 64 receiving yards on four receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Christan Horn has caught four passes and compiled 50 receiving yards (50 per game) with one touchdown.

Dalton Stroman has racked up 49 reciving yards (49 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye has thrown for 269 yards (269 ypg) to lead North Carolina, completing 75% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 25 rushing yards on four carries.

British Brooks has racked up 103 yards on 15 carries. He's also caught three passes for 18 yards (18 per game).

Omarion Hampton has carried the ball 16 times for 37 yards (37 per game) and two touchdowns.

Kobe Paysour's leads his squad with 66 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on seven catches (out of nine targets) and scored one touchdown.

John Copenhaver has reeled in three passes while averaging 52 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Kamari Morales has compiled three catches for 46 yards, an average of 46 yards per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed North Carolina or Appalachian State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.