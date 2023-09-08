Nicky Lopez -- with a slugging percentage of .214 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on September 8 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nicky Lopez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez is hitting .229 with six doubles, three triples, a home run and 25 walks.

Lopez has had a hit in 31 of 73 games this season (42.5%), including multiple hits 11 times (15.1%).

He has gone deep in one of 73 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

Lopez has had an RBI in 14 games this season (19.2%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 18 of 73 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Braves Players vs the Pirates

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 28 .259 AVG .233 .333 OBP .289 .259 SLG .289 0 XBH 4 0 HR 0 3 RBI 7 5/3 K/BB 18/5 1 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings