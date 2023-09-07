After compiling 55.0 fantasy points last season (81st among WRs), Terrace Marshall Jr. has an ADP of 249th overall (86th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his stats and projections to find out.

Terrace Marshall Jr. Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 55.00 54.10 - Overall Rank 223 264 249 Position Rank 83 100 86

Terrace Marshall Jr. 2022 Stats

On a per-game basis, Marshall averaged 28.8 receiving yards on 2.8 targets a season ago.

In his best game last year, Marshall picked up 11.3 fantasy points -- via three receptions, 53 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 9 versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

Terrace Marshall Jr. 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 49ers 3.0 4 4 30 0 Week 6 @Rams 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Buccaneers 3.1 3 2 31 0 Week 8 @Falcons 8.7 9 4 87 0 Week 9 @Bengals 11.3 6 3 53 1 Week 10 Falcons 4.3 2 1 43 0 Week 11 @Ravens 7.6 6 3 76 0 Week 12 Broncos 0.8 3 1 8 0 Week 14 @Seahawks 1.8 1 1 18 0 Week 15 Steelers 5.1 3 3 51 0 Week 16 Lions 5.5 3 2 55 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 1.5 3 2 15 0 Week 18 @Saints 2.3 3 2 23 0

