MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Thursday, September 7
For Thursday's MLB action, here is a list of all of the day's probable starters, headlined by a matchup between Luis Castillo's Mariners and Zack Littell's Rays.
Read on to find the probable pitcher matchups for every game on the calendar for September 7.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Dodgers at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Ryan Pepiot (2-0) to the mound as they play the Marlins, who will look to Braxton Garrett (8-5) when the teams meet Thursday.
|LAD: Pepiot
|MIA: Garrett
|3 (14 IP)
|Games/IP
|27 (140 IP)
|1.29
|ERA
|3.86
|9.0
|K/9
|8.7
For a full report of the Pepiot vs Garrett matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Marlins
- LAD Odds to Win: -125
- MIA Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Dodgers at Marlins
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Mariners at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Castillo (11-7) to the bump as they take on the Rays, who will look to Littell (3-4) for the matchup between the clubs on Thursday.
|SEA: Castillo
|TB: Littell
|28 (169.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (63.1 IP)
|3.24
|ERA
|4.69
|9.7
|K/9
|7.4
For a full breakdown of the Castillo vs Littell matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Rays
- SEA Odds to Win: -135
- TB Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!
Live Stream Mariners at Rays
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Tigers at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (10-7) to the hill as they face the Yankees, who will hand the ball to Carlos Rodon (2-4) when the teams face off Thursday.
|DET: Rodríguez
|NYY: Rodon
|21 (124.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (42.2 IP)
|3.11
|ERA
|5.70
|8.9
|K/9
|7.8
For a full report of the Rodríguez vs Rodon matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -160
- DET Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Tigers at Yankees
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: YES (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Cardinals at Braves Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright (3-10) to the mound as they take on the Braves, who will give the start to Max Fried (6-1) for the matchup between the clubs Thursday.
|STL: Wainwright
|ATL: Fried
|18 (83.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (60.2 IP)
|8.10
|ERA
|2.52
|4.9
|K/9
|9.3
For a full breakdown of the Wainwright vs Fried matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -350
- STL Odds to Win: +260
- Total: 10.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Cardinals at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Diamondbacks at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (0-0) to the mound as they play the Cubs, who will hand the ball to Javier Assad (3-2) when the clubs meet on Thursday.
|ARI: Nelson
|CHC: Assad
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|25 (87 IP)
|-
|ERA
|2.69
|-
|K/9
|6.9
For a full preview of the Nelson vs Assad matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Cubs
- CHC Odds to Win: -160
- ARI Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Cubs
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Guardians at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Cal Quantrill (2-6) to the bump as they play the Angels, who will hand the ball to Griffin Canning (7-5) when the clubs play on Thursday.
|CLE: Quantrill
|LAA: Canning
|14 (73 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (104.2 IP)
|6.16
|ERA
|4.30
|4.9
|K/9
|10.1
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Angels
- LAA Odds to Win: -115
- CLE Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Guardians at Angels
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.