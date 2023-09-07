What can we count on from Dezmon Patmon this season from a fantasy football perspective? Keep scrolling to learn more about the Carolina Panthers WR and his season-long prospects.

Dezmon Patmon Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 2.40 0.00 - Overall Rank 507 547 672 Position Rank 187 196 223

Dezmon Patmon 2022 Stats

Last year, Patmon hauled in two balls (on six targets) for 24 yards, averaging 24.0 yards per game.

Dezmon Patmon 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Jaguars 2.4 6 2 24 0

