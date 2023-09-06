Marcell Ozuna vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Marcell Ozuna (.795 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Dakota Hudson. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Cardinals.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is hitting .272 with 22 doubles, 33 home runs and 49 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.
- In 70.2% of his games this year (85 of 121), Ozuna has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (22.3%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 121 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 30 of them (24.8%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Ozuna has driven in a run in 46 games this year (38.0%), including 22 games with more than one RBI (18.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 45.5% of his games this season (55 of 121), with two or more runs 12 times (9.9%).
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|60
|.292
|AVG
|.252
|.366
|OBP
|.324
|.611
|SLG
|.486
|31
|XBH
|24
|19
|HR
|14
|39
|RBI
|39
|53/26
|K/BB
|60/23
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.68 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 142 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Hudson makes the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.02 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.02, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.
