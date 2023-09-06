Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (90-47) will clash with Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (60-78) at Truist Park on Wednesday, September 6. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -300, while the underdog Cardinals have +240 odds to play spoiler. Atlanta is a 2.5-run favorite (at +110 odds). The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (16-4, 3.62 ERA) vs Dakota Hudson - STL (5-1, 4.02 ERA)

Braves vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Cardinals Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -310 +250 - 9.5 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -300 +240 Braves (-2.5) 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Braves vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 82 out of the 123 games, or 66.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have gone 3-2 (winning 60% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -300 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 7-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Cardinals have won in 25, or 43.1%, of the 58 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Cardinals have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +240.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Austin Riley 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+100) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+115) 1.5 (-143) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+125) Matt Olson 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (-105) Michael Harris II 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170) Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +275 1st 1st

