Marcell Ozuna vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has 22 doubles, 32 home runs and 49 walks while batting .273.
- He ranks 39th in batting average, 37th in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- In 70.0% of his games this year (84 of 120), Ozuna has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (22.5%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 120 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 29 of them (24.2%), and in 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Ozuna has driven in a run in 45 games this year (37.5%), including 22 games with more than one RBI (18.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 54 times this season (45.0%), including 12 games with multiple runs (10.0%).
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|60
|.294
|AVG
|.252
|.370
|OBP
|.324
|.607
|SLG
|.486
|30
|XBH
|24
|18
|HR
|14
|38
|RBI
|39
|51/26
|K/BB
|60/23
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.67 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 138 home runs (one per game), the least in the league.
- The Cardinals are sending Mikolas (6-10) to the mound for his 30th start of the season. He is 6-10 with a 4.66 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 164 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 35-year-old's 4.66 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.308 WHIP ranks 38th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 50th among qualifying pitchers this season.
