Eddie Rosario, with a slugging percentage of .394 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, September 5 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is hitting .256 with 22 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 82nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 109th and he is 36th in slugging.
  • Rosario has gotten a hit in 71 of 119 games this season (59.7%), including 26 multi-hit games (21.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 15.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Rosario has had at least one RBI in 28.6% of his games this season (34 of 119), with two or more RBI 18 times (15.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • He has scored in 45 of 119 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
60 GP 59
.281 AVG .230
.319 OBP .301
.557 SLG .393
25 XBH 20
15 HR 5
43 RBI 22
55/12 K/BB 49/20
0 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals' 4.67 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, one per game).
  • Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 30th of the season. He is 6-10 with a 4.66 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 164 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander went six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 4.66 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.308 WHIP ranks 38th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 50th.
