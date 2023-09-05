Jordan Walker takes a two-game homer streak into the St. Louis Cardinals' (59-78) game against the Atlanta Braves (90-46) at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday, at Truist Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Mike Soroka to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (6-10) will take the ball for the Cardinals.

Braves vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Soroka - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Mikolas - STL (6-10, 4.66 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Soroka

The Braves will send out Soroka for his first start of the season.

The right-hander is making his first start of the year. The 26-year-old did not make an appearance on the mound last season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 30th of the season. He is 6-10 with a 4.66 ERA and 112 strikeouts over 164 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 4.66, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 29 games this season. Opponents have a .280 batting average against him.

Mikolas enters the game with 11 quality starts under his belt this season.

Mikolas will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

He has had five appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

The 35-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.66), 38th in WHIP (1.308), and 50th in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

Miles Mikolas vs. Braves

He will face off against a Braves offense that ranks first in the league with 1284 total hits (on a .275 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .501 (first in the league) with 259 total home runs (first in MLB action).

Mikolas has pitched six innings, giving up five earned runs on nine hits while striking out six against the Braves this season.

