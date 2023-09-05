How to Watch the Braves vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 5
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves play Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park on Tuesday. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
Braves vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 259 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .501 slugging percentage.
- The Braves lead the majors with a .275 batting average.
- Atlanta has the most productive offense in MLB play, scoring 5.8 runs per game (789 total runs).
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .344 on-base percentage.
- Braves hitters strike out eight times per game, the sixth-fewest strikeouts in the majors.
- Atlanta's pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta's 3.79 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.264).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Mike Soroka will start for the Braves, his first of the season.
- The 26-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/30/2023
|Rockies
|W 7-3
|Away
|Darius Vines
|Kyle Freeland
|8/31/2023
|Dodgers
|W 8-7
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Lance Lynn
|9/1/2023
|Dodgers
|W 6-3
|Away
|Max Fried
|Julio Urías
|9/2/2023
|Dodgers
|W 4-2
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Emmet Sheehan
|9/3/2023
|Dodgers
|L 3-1
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Bobby Miller
|9/5/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|Miles Mikolas
|9/6/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Dakota Hudson
|9/7/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|Adam Wainwright
|9/8/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Thomas Hatch
|9/9/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Johan Oviedo
|9/10/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|-
|-
