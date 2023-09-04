The No. 9 Clemson Tigers (0-0) and the Duke Blue Devils (0-0) play on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium in a battle of ACC foes.

Defensively, Clemson was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 22nd-best by allowing just 20.9 points per game. It ranked 30th on offense (33.2 points per game). Duke ranked 44th in total offense (415.7 yards per game) and 67th in total defense (378.2 yards allowed per game) last season.

Clemson vs. Duke Game Info

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Clemson vs. Duke Key Statistics (2022)

Clemson Duke 410.9 (31st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.7 (45th) 335 (54th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.2 (74th) 178.9 (47th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.2 (39th) 231.9 (66th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.5 (68th) 22 (107th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (6th) 19 (51st) Takeaways (Rank) 26 (7th)

Clemson Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season D.J. Uiagalelei recorded 2,514 passing yards -- including a 62% completion percentage -- with 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions (179.6 yards per game). His rushing performance consisted of 142 carries for 554 yards and seven TDs.

Last year Will Shipley took 210 rushing attempts for 1,182 yards (84.4 per game) and scored 15 touchdowns. When it comes to receiving, he also caught 38 passes for 242 yards (17.3 per game).

Antonio Williams collected 55 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns last year. He was targeted 75 times, and averaged 42.7 yards per game.

Joseph Ngata also impressed receiving last year. He bagged 41 receptions for 526 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 70 times.

Davis Allen's stat line last year: 442 receiving yards, 39 catches, five touchdowns, on 52 targets.

Duke Stats Leaders (2022)

Riley Leonard threw 20 touchdowns and six interceptions while throwing for 2,967 yards by the end of last season (228.2 ypg). He also scored 13 touchdowns on 53.7 rushing yards per game.

Last season Jordan Waters rushed for 566 yards. He also scored eight total touchdowns.

Jalon Calhoun averaged 67.2 yards on 4.8 receptions per game and compiled four receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Jordan Moore caught 60 passes last season on his way to 656 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Sahmir Hagans averaged 30.8 receiving yards per game on four targets per game a season ago.

