In a Sunday WNBA schedule that has four competitive contests, the New York Liberty versus the Chicago Sky is a game to catch.

Today's WNBA Games

The Chicago Sky face the New York Liberty

The Liberty hope to pick up a road win at the Sky on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHI Record: 15-21

15-21 NYL Record: 29-7

29-7 CHI Stats: 80.8 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 83.4 Opp. PPG (sixth)

80.8 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 83.4 Opp. PPG (sixth) NYL Stats: 89.0 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.0 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (9.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 6.0 APG)

Courtney Williams (9.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 6.0 APG) NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (22.8 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -8.5

-8.5 NYL Odds to Win: -389

-389 CHI Odds to Win: +300

+300 Total: 163.5 points

The Dallas Wings face the Indiana Fever

The Fever look to pull off a road win at the Wings on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DAL Record: 20-16

20-16 IND Record: 11-25

11-25 DAL Stats: 87.1 PPG (third in WNBA), 84.4 Opp. PPG (ninth)

87.1 PPG (third in WNBA), 84.4 Opp. PPG (ninth) IND Stats: 81.3 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 85.4 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (18.5 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)

Satou Sabally (18.5 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.3 APG) IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (14.8 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 2.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -9

-9 DAL Odds to Win: -550

-550 IND Odds to Win: +395

+395 Total: 170.5 points

The Minnesota Lynx play the Phoenix Mercury

The Mercury hit the road the Lynx on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIN Record: 18-19

18-19 PHO Record: 9-27

9-27 MIN Stats: 80.0 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 85.1 Opp. PPG (11th)

80.0 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 85.1 Opp. PPG (11th) PHO Stats: 76.6 PPG (12th in WNBA), 83.8 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.3 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2.4 APG)

Napheesa Collier (21.3 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2.4 APG) PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (17.8 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 2.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -4.5

-4.5 MIN Odds to Win: -189

-189 PHO Odds to Win: +154

+154 Total: 161 points

The Los Angeles Sparks take on the Washington Mystics

The Mystics go on the road to face the Sparks on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this contest.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAS Record: 15-21

15-21 WAS Record: 17-19

17-19 LAS Stats: 78.6 PPG (10th in WNBA), 80.1 Opp. PPG (third)

78.6 PPG (10th in WNBA), 80.1 Opp. PPG (third) WAS Stats: 80.3 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 81.1 Opp. PPG (fifth)

Players to Watch

LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.1 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 2.7 APG)

Nneka Ogwumike (19.1 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 2.7 APG) WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (15.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.9 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -3.5

-3.5 WAS Odds to Win: -173

-173 LAS Odds to Win: +143

+143 Total: 158.5 points

