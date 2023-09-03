The Los Angeles Sparks (15-21) will attempt to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Washington Mystics (17-19) on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at Galen Center. This contest is at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Spectrum Sports.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Mystics vs. Sparks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Galen Center in Los Angeles, California TV: NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Spectrum Sports

Mystics vs. Sparks Score Prediction

Prediction: Sparks 82 Mystics 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Mystics vs. Sparks

Computer Predicted Spread: Los Angeles (-2)

Los Angeles (-2) Computer Predicted Total: 161.5

Mystics vs. Sparks Spread & Total Insights

Washington's record against the spread is 16-19-0.

This year, 13 of Washington's 35 games have hit the over.

Mystics Performance Insights

The Mystics are eighth in the WNBA in points scored (80.3 per game) and fifth in points allowed (81.1).

Washington is the third-worst squad in the league in rebounds per game (32.4) and worst in rebounds conceded (35.9).

The Mystics are the third-best team in the league in turnovers per game (12.6) and best in turnovers forced (14.9).

Beyond the arc, the Mystics are fifth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (7.6). They are eighth in 3-point percentage at 33.1%.

Giving up 8 3-pointers per game and conceding 35% from downtown, the Mystics are ninth and seventh in the WNBA, respectively, in those categories.

Washington attempts 66.2% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 33.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 73.6% of Washington's baskets are 2-pointers, and 26.4% are 3-pointers.

