The Arkansas Razorbacks (0-0) play an FCS opponent, the Western Carolina Catamounts (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at War Memorial Stadium (AR).

Arkansas ranked 35th in scoring offense (32.5 points per game) and 101st in scoring defense (30.6 points allowed per game) last season. Western Carolina averaged 31.9 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 33rd in the FCS. Defensively, it ranked 93rd, surrendering 31.9 points per contest.

For more about this game, including where and how to watch on SEC Network+, continue reading.

Western Carolina vs. Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas Venue: War Memorial Stadium (AR)

Western Carolina vs. Arkansas Key Statistics (2022)

Western Carolina Arkansas 485.4 (19th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 471.2 (23rd) 390.5 (63rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 464.5 (124th) 184.3 (34th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 237.3 (7th) 301.1 (9th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 233.9 (64th) 4 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (58th) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (62nd)

Western Carolina Stats Leaders (2022)

Carlos Davis threw for 1,837 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. He also chipped in on the ground, accumulating 221 yards.

Desmond Reid racked up four rushing touchdowns on 74.9 yards per game last season. Reid was also efficient in the passing game, accumulating 21 catches and one touchdown over the course of the year.

TJ Jones ran for four touchdowns on 423 yards a year ago. Jones also was efficient as a receiver, tallying 32 receptions for 215 yards with one touchdown.

Raphael Williams averaged 59.8 receiving yards and collected six receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Censere Lee caught 35 passes last season on his way to 626 yards and six receiving touchdowns.

David White worked his way to five receiving touchdowns and 384 receiving yards (34.9 ypg) last season.

Arkansas Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year K.J. Jefferson had 2,648 passing yards -- including a 68% completion percentage -- with 24 touchdowns and five interceptions (203.7 yards per game). His rushing performance consisted of 158 carries for 640 yards and nine TDs.

Raheim Sanders churned out 1,443 rushing yards (111 per game) and 10 touchdowns last season. In the receiving game, he made 28 catches for 271 yards and two scores.

Matt Landers reeled in 47 catches for 901 yards (69.3 per game) while being targeted 74 times. He also scored eight touchdowns.

Jadon Haselwood amassed 702 yards on 59 grabs with three touchdowns. He was targeted 78 times, and averaged 54 receiving yards per game.

Trey Knox grabbed 26 passes for 296 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 22.8 yards per game last season.

