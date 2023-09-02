South Carolina vs. North Carolina: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina will play host to the No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels (0-0) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0) on September 2, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ABC. The Tar Heels are a 2.5-point favorite in the matchup. The over/under is 64.5 in the outing.
South Carolina vs. North Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
South Carolina vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Carolina Moneyline
|South Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Carolina (-2.5)
|64.5
|-140
|+115
|DraftKings
|North Carolina (-2.5)
|64.5
|-135
|+114
|FanDuel
|North Carolina (-2.5)
|64.5
|-140
|+116
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+110
|-133
|Tipico
|North Carolina (-2.5)
|-
|-135
|+115
South Carolina vs. North Carolina Betting Trends
- South Carolina compiled a 7-5-1 ATS record last season.
- The Gamecocks were 4-4 ATS last season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- North Carolina covered six times in 14 chances against the spread last season.
- The Tar Heels covered the spread twice when favored by 2.5 points or more last season (in nine opportunities).
South Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the SEC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
