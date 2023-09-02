North Carolina vs. South Carolina: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina is the setting for the No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels' (0-0) matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0) on September 2, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ABC. The Tar Heels are favored by 2.5 points in the game. The over/under for the outing is 64.5 points.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. South Carolina matchup.
North Carolina vs. South Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
North Carolina vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Carolina Moneyline
|South Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Carolina (-2.5)
|64.5
|-140
|+115
|DraftKings
|North Carolina (-2.5)
|64.5
|-142
|+120
|FanDuel
|North Carolina (-2.5)
|64.5
|-128
|+106
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+110
|-133
|Tipico
|North Carolina (-2.5)
|-
|-135
|+115
North Carolina vs. South Carolina Betting Trends
- North Carolina covered six times in 14 games with a spread last season.
- The Tar Heels were favored by 2.5 points or more nine times last season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
- South Carolina compiled a 7-5-1 ATS record last season.
- The Gamecocks covered the spread four times last year (4-4 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
North Carolina & South Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|North Carolina
|To Win the ACC
|+900
|South Carolina
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|To Win the SEC
|+10000
