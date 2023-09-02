Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina is the setting for the No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels' (0-0) matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0) on September 2, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET, airing on ABC. The Tar Heels are favored by 2.5 points in the game. The over/under for the outing is 64.5 points.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. South Carolina matchup.

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Venue: Bank of America Stadium

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline South Carolina Moneyline
BetMGM North Carolina (-2.5) 64.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings North Carolina (-2.5) 64.5 -142 +120 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel North Carolina (-2.5) 64.5 -128 +106 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - +110 -133 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico North Carolina (-2.5) - -135 +115 Bet on this game with Tipico

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

  • North Carolina covered six times in 14 games with a spread last season.
  • The Tar Heels were favored by 2.5 points or more nine times last season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
  • South Carolina compiled a 7-5-1 ATS record last season.
  • The Gamecocks covered the spread four times last year (4-4 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

North Carolina & South Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

North Carolina
To Win the ACC +900 Bet $100 to win $900
South Carolina
To Win the National Champ. +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000
To Win the SEC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

