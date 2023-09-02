Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina is the setting for the No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels' (0-0) matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0) on September 2, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

North Carolina put up 34.4 points per game on offense last season, which ranked it 26th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 102nd, allowing 30.8 points per contest. South Carolina totaled 32.2 points per game on offense last season (38th in the FBS), and it ranked 87th on the other side of the ball with 28.8 points allowed per game.

For more specifics of this game, including where and how to watch on ABC, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Key Statistics (2022)

North Carolina South Carolina 463.7 (12th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.5 (66th) 436.5 (126th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 404.7 (98th) 154.4 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 119.5 (105th) 309.3 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 259.9 (41st) 13 (19th) Turnovers (Rank) 27 (126th) 14 (103rd) Takeaways (Rank) 23 (17th)

North Carolina Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Drake Maye had 4,321 passing yards -- including a 66.2% completion percentage -- with 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions (308.6 yards per game). His rushing performance consisted of 184 carries for 698 yards and seven TDs.

Elijah Green ran for 558 yards on 131 carries (39.9 yards per game), with eight rushing touchdowns last year.

Josh Downs picked up 94 receptions for 1,029 yards and 11 touchdowns last year. He was targeted 119 times, and averaged 73.5 yards per game.

Antoine Green amassed 798 yards on 43 grabs with seven touchdowns. He was targeted 68 times, and averaged 57 receiving yards per game.

Bryson Nesbit grabbed 35 passes for 507 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 36.2 yards per game last year.

South Carolina Stats Leaders (2022)

Spencer Rattler threw for 3,011 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.

MarShawn Lloyd racked up nine rushing touchdowns on 44 yards per game last season.

Last season Juju McDowell rushed for 219 yards. He also scored three total touchdowns.

Antwane Wells Jr. averaged 71.4 yards on 5.2 receptions per game and racked up six receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Jalen Brooks collected one touchdown and had 504 receiving yards (38.8 ypg) in 2022.

Josh Vann caught 18 passes on his way to 296 receiving yards and three touchdowns a season ago.

Rep your team with officially licensed North Carolina or South Carolina gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.