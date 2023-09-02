In the contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks and North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday, September 2 at 7:30 PM, our computer model expects the Gamecocks to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction South Carolina (+2.5) Toss Up (63.5) South Carolina 35, North Carolina 27

Week 1 ACC Predictions

North Carolina Betting Info (2022)

The Tar Heels have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this contest.

The Tar Heels compiled a 6-7-1 ATS record last year.

North Carolina had two wins ATS (2-6-1) as 2.5-point or greater favorites last year.

The Tar Heels and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 14 times last season.

The average point total for North Carolina games last season was 63.5, the same as the over/under for this matchup.

South Carolina Betting Info (2022)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Gamecocks have a 46.5% chance to win.

The Gamecocks compiled a 7-5-1 ATS record last year.

South Carolina went 4-4 as underdogs of 2.5 points or more last season.

Gamecocks games went over the point total eight out of 13 times last season.

South Carolina games averaged 54 total points last season, 9.5 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Tar Heels vs. Gamecocks 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Carolina 34.4 30.8 10 39 38.3 35 South Carolina 32.2 28.8 35.9 25.3 25.8 30.6

