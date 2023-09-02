The Appalachian State Mountaineers (0-0) face an FCS opponent, the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

Appalachian State ranked 27th in total offense (454.9 yards per game) and 38th in total defense (349.3 yards allowed per game) last year. Gardner-Webb put up 32.2 points per game on offense last season (30th in the FCS), and it ranked 74th defensively with 29.0 points allowed per game.

Gardner-Webb vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Gardner-Webb vs. Appalachian State Key Statistics (2022)

Gardner-Webb Appalachian State 441.6 (10th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 454.9 (44th) 393.9 (117th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.3 (20th) 179.6 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 204.5 (21st) 262.0 (27th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 250.4 (48th) 18 (130th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (6th) 8 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (42nd)

Gardner-Webb Stats Leaders (2022)

Bailey Fisher averaged 222.1 passing yards per outing and threw for 19 touchdowns last season. In addition, he added 20.2 yards on the ground per game with 11 rushing touchdowns.

Narii Gaither racked up seven rushing touchdowns on 78.4 yards per game last year. Gaither was also effective in the passing game, totaling 22 catches over the course of the year.

Jayden Brown rushed for 437 yards and six touchdowns last season.

T.J. Luther averaged 89.7 yards on 4.8 receptions per game and compiled eight receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Cutrell Haywood averaged 59.6 receiving yards on 6.9 targets per game in 2022, scoring seven touchdowns.

Appalachian State Stats Leaders (2022)

Chase Brice's previous season stat line: 2,915 passing yards (242.9 per game), 219-for-351 (62.4%), 27 touchdowns and six picks.

Last season Nate Noel took 87 rushing attempts for 604 yards (50.3 per game) and scored six touchdowns.

Camerun Peoples churned out 599 yards on 101 carries (49.9 yards per game), with five rushing touchdowns last season.

Christan Horn hauled in 34 catches for 620 yards (51.7 per game) while being targeted 55 times. He also scored four touchdowns.

DaShaun Davis produced last year, catching 36 passes for 421 yards and three touchdowns. He collected 35.1 receiving yards per game.

Kaedin Robinson's stat line last year: 419 receiving yards, 27 catches, two touchdowns, on 49 targets.

