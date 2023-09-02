The Appalachian State Mountaineers (0-0) square off against an FCS opponent, the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

Appalachian State averaged 454.9 yards per game offensively last season (27th in the FBS), and it allowed 349.3 yards per game (38th) on defense. Gardner-Webb averaged 32.2 points per game on offense last season (30th in the FCS), and it ranked 74th on defense with 29 points allowed per game.

Appalachian State vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Appalachian State vs. Gardner-Webb Key Statistics (2022)

Appalachian State Gardner-Webb 454.9 (44th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.6 (10th) 349.3 (20th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.9 (117th) 204.5 (21st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 179.6 (37th) 250.4 (48th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 262 (27th) 10 (6th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (130th) 20 (42nd) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (1st)

Appalachian State Stats Leaders (2022)

Chase Brice recorded a passing stat line last year of 2,915 yards with a 62.4% completion rate (219-for-351), 27 touchdowns, six interceptions, and an average of 242.9 yards per game.

Last year Nate Noel took 87 carries for 604 yards (50.3 per game) and scored six touchdowns.

Camerun Peoples posted 599 rushing yards on 101 carries and five touchdowns last season.

Christan Horn collected 34 receptions for 620 yards and four touchdowns last year. He was targeted 55 times, and averaged 51.7 yards per game.

DaShaun Davis amassed 421 yards on 36 grabs with three touchdowns. He was targeted 52 times, and averaged 35.1 receiving yards per game.

Kaedin Robinson grabbed 27 passes for 419 yards and two touchdowns, putting up 34.9 yards per game last season.

Gardner-Webb Stats Leaders (2022)

Bailey Fisher threw for an average of 222.1 pass yards per contest and tossed 19 touchdowns last season. In addition, he tacked on 20.2 yards on the ground per game with 11 rushing touchdowns.

Narii Gaither averaged 78.4 rushing yards per game and tallied seven rushing touchdowns last year. Gaither complemented his rushing performance with 1.7 receptions per game to average 16.5 receiving yards.

Jayden Brown ran for six touchdowns on 437 yards a year ago.

T.J. Luther averaged 89.7 receiving yards and grabbed eight receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Cutrell Haywood averaged 59.6 receiving yards on 6.9 targets per game in 2022, scoring seven touchdowns.

