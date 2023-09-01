On Friday, Ozzie Albies (batting .340 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is hitting .268 with 21 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs and 36 walks.

He ranks 51st in batting average, 83rd in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Albies has picked up a hit in 82 of 120 games this year, with multiple hits 33 times.

He has gone deep in 21.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Albies has had an RBI in 48 games this year (40.0%), including 26 multi-RBI outings (21.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 62 of 120 games this year, and more than once 13 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 63 .241 AVG .292 .299 OBP .350 .450 SLG .557 22 XBH 31 10 HR 18 38 RBI 52 40/17 K/BB 47/19 2 SB 9

Dodgers Pitching Rankings