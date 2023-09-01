The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.524 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 182 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is batting .270 with 20 doubles, 31 home runs and 47 walks.

He ranks 48th in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and eighth in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Ozuna will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with three homers during his last outings.

Ozuna has reached base via a hit in 82 games this season (of 117 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 23.9% of his games this season, and 6.6% of his plate appearances.

Ozuna has driven home a run in 44 games this year (37.6%), including more than one RBI in 17.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored a run in 53 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 57 .294 AVG .245 .370 OBP .315 .607 SLG .467 30 XBH 21 18 HR 13 38 RBI 37 51/26 K/BB 57/21 0 SB 0

