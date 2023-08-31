How to Watch the WNBA on Thursday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
There are three games on today's WNBA schedule, including the Washington Mystics taking on the Las Vegas Aces.
Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!
Today's WNBA Games
The Connecticut Sun face the Phoenix Mercury
The Mercury hope to pick up a road win at the Sun on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this matchup.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CON Record: 24-11
- PHO Record: 9-26
- CON Stats: 83.1 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 78.8 Opp. PPG (first)
- PHO Stats: 76.6 PPG (12th in WNBA), 83.8 Opp. PPG (seventh)
Players to Watch
- CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (15.9 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 8.1 APG)
- PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (17.9 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -12.5
- CON Odds to Win: -991
- PHO Odds to Win: +620
- Total: 156 points
The Las Vegas Aces face the Washington Mystics
The Mystics travel to face the Aces on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this game.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LVA Record: 30-6
- WAS Record: 17-18
- LVA Stats: 92.6 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.6 Opp. PPG (third)
- WAS Stats: 80.5 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 81.0 Opp. PPG (fifth)
Players to Watch
- LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (22.0 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.6 APG)
- WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (15.5 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -9.5
- LVA Odds to Win: -506
- WAS Odds to Win: +365
- Total: 167.5 points
Watch live WNBA games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo.
The Los Angeles Sparks play host to the Seattle Storm
The Storm look to pull off an away win at the Sparks on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this game.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- LAS Record: 15-20
- SEA Record: 10-25
- LAS Stats: 79.1 PPG (10th in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (second)
- SEA Stats: 78.7 PPG (11th in WNBA), 83.9 Opp. PPG (eighth)
Players to Watch
- LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.3 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 2.7 APG)
- SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (24.2 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -5.5
- LAS Odds to Win: -243
- SEA Odds to Win: +195
- Total: 159.5 points
See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.