Sun Belt teams are in action for 14 games in Week 1 of the 2023 college football season. Some of the best bets available for parlay options or standalone wagers, according to our computer model, include picking Old Dominion +16.5 against Virginia Tech as a spread bet and betting on the over/under in the Texas State vs. Baylor matchup.

Best Week 1 Sun Belt Spread Bets

Pick: Old Dominion +16.5 vs. Virginia Tech

Matchup: Old Dominion Monarchs at Virginia Tech Hokies

Old Dominion Monarchs at Virginia Tech Hokies Projected Favorite & Spread: Virginia Tech by 5.3 points

Virginia Tech by 5.3 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: September 2

September 2 TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Tulane -6.5 vs. South Alabama

Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars at Tulane Green Wave

South Alabama Jaguars at Tulane Green Wave Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 16.3 points

Tulane by 16.3 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: September 2

September 2 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: UL Monroe +9 vs. Army

Matchup: Army Black Knights at UL Monroe Warhawks

Army Black Knights at UL Monroe Warhawks Projected Favorite & Spread: Army by 5.0 points

Army by 5.0 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 2

September 2 TV Channel: NFL Network (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 1 Sun Belt Total Bets

Under 61.5 - Texas State vs. Baylor

Matchup: Texas State Bobcats at Baylor Bears

Texas State Bobcats at Baylor Bears Projected Total: 53.0 points

53.0 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 2

September 2 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Over 46.5 - Army vs. UL Monroe

Matchup: Army Black Knights at UL Monroe Warhawks

Army Black Knights at UL Monroe Warhawks Projected Total: 53.8 points

53.8 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 2

September 2 TV Channel: NFL Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 51.5 - South Alabama vs. Tulane

Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars at Tulane Green Wave

South Alabama Jaguars at Tulane Green Wave Projected Total: 55.5 points

55.5 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: September 2

September 2 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Final 2022 Sun Belt Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Troy 12-2 (7-1 Sun Belt) 25.6 / 17.1 360.4 / 326.4 South Alabama 10-3 (7-1 Sun Belt) 31.2 / 21.3 423.5 / 331.5 James Madison 8-3 (6-2 Sun Belt) 37.0 / 20.9 452.5 / 290.7 Coastal Carolina 9-4 (6-2 Sun Belt) 29.1 / 31.8 405.2 / 418.0 Marshall 9-4 (5-3 Sun Belt) 24.5 / 16.0 397.9 / 294.5 Southern Miss 7-6 (4-4 Sun Belt) 25.3 / 23.5 349.3 / 371.7 Louisiana 6-7 (4-4 Sun Belt) 26.2 / 22.8 364.2 / 362.1 Appalachian State 6-6 (3-5 Sun Belt) 34.9 / 26.8 454.9 / 349.3 Georgia Southern 6-7 (3-5 Sun Belt) 32.7 / 31.6 466.7 / 490.0 UL Monroe 4-8 (3-5 Sun Belt) 22.3 / 34.4 325.9 / 427.4 Georgia State 4-8 (3-5 Sun Belt) 30.0 / 31.2 417.7 / 398.9 Texas State 4-8 (2-6 Sun Belt) 21.1 / 26.3 323.8 / 361.4 Old Dominion 3-9 (2-6 Sun Belt) 19.5 / 26.6 340.3 / 443.0 Arkansas State 3-9 (1-7 Sun Belt) 25.0 / 31.4 314.8 / 405.1

