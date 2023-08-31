Week 1 of the college football campaign is here, with 11 games involving teams from the Pioneer League on the early-season slate. For details on how to watch all of the action, read on.

Pioneer League Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV West Virginia State Yellow Jackets at Morehead State Eagles 6:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Valparaiso Beacons at Youngstown State Penguins 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Marist Red Foxes at Georgetown Hoyas 12:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Dayton Flyers at Illinois State Redbirds 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Davidson Wildcats at VMI Keydets 1:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Black Hills State Yellow Jackets at Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Butler Bulldogs at Montana Grizzlies 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Drake Bulldogs at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) San Diego Toreros at Cal Poly Mustangs 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Saint Thomas (FL) Bobcats at Stetson Hatters 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Presbyterian Blue Hose at Murray State Racers 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

