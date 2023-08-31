The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (0-0) take on an FCS opponent, the Elon Phoenix (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Truist Field.

Offensively, Wake Forest was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 16th-best in the FBS by putting up 36.1 points per game. It ranked 81st on defense (28.3 points allowed per game). Elon sported the 70th-ranked offense last year (25.8 points per game), and it was more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 20th-best with only 21.3 points allowed per game.

Wake Forest vs. Elon Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Truist Field

Wake Forest vs. Elon Key Statistics (2022)

Wake Forest Elon 443.3 (30th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.1 (56th) 404.2 (97th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 308.6 (29th) 131.4 (93rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 136.3 (81st) 311.9 (9th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.8 (68th) 19 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (83rd) 16 (84th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

Wake Forest Stats Leaders (2022)

Sam Hartman had a passing stat line last year of 3,701 yards with a 63.1% completion rate (270-for-428), 38 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and an average of 284.7 yards per game. His rushing stat line was 103 carries for 133 yards and one TD.

Justice Ellison picked up 707 rushing yards (54.4 per game) and six touchdowns last year.

Christian Turner ran for 516 yards on 128 carries (39.7 yards per game), with seven rushing touchdowns last year.

A.T. Perry amassed 81 receptions for 1,096 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. He was targeted 127 times, and averaged 84.3 yards per game.

Donavon Greene also impressed receiving last season. He had 37 receptions for 642 yards and six touchdowns. He was targeted 58 times.

Jahmal Banks reeled in 42 passes on 61 targets for 636 yards and nine touchdowns, compiling 48.9 receiving yards per game.

Elon Stats Leaders (2022)

Matthew McKay completed 59.6% of his passes to throw for 2,491 and 19 touchdowns last season. McKay also contributed with his legs, accumulating three touchdowns on 36.8 yards per game.

Jalen Hampton accumulated 862 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

Bryson Daughtry averaged 62.3 yards on 3.2 receptions per game and compiled six receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Jackson Parham caught 43 passes last season on his way to 583 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Chandler Brayboy averaged 32.6 receiving yards per game on 1.7 targets per game a season ago.

