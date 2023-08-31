The NC State Wolfpack (0-0) and UConn Huskies (0-0) will battle at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on NC State vs. UConn? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

When and Where is NC State vs. UConn?

  • Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: East Hartford, Connecticut
  • Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: NC State 29, UConn 16
  • NC State was favored on the moneyline seven total times last season. They finished 5-2 in those games.
  • The Wolfpack played as a moneyline favorite of -650 or shorter in only two games last season. They split them 1-1.
  • Last season, UConn was the underdog 10 times and won three of those games.
  • Last season, the Huskies won one of their five games when they were the underdog by at least +450 on the moneyline.
  • The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Wolfpack an 86.7% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: UConn (+14)
  • NC State had four wins in 13 games against the spread last year.
  • The Wolfpack won once ATS (1-2) as a 14-point favorite or greater last year.
  • UConn beat the spread nine times in 13 games last season.
  • As 14-point underdogs or more, the Huskies went 3-2 against the spread last year.

Parlay your bets together on the NC State vs. UConn matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (47)
  • NC State played five games with over 47 total points, its current matchup's point total, last season.
  • NC State played in six games last season where they and their opponent combined to score more than 47 points.
  • These two teams averaged a combined 43.7 points per game a season ago, 3.3 less points than the over/under of 47 set for this game.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

NC State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 48.2 48.6 47.7
Implied Total AVG 30.5 32.8 27
ATS Record 4-9-0 3-5-0 1-4-0
Over/Under Record 5-7-1 3-4-1 2-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 5-2 4-2 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-0 1-3

UConn

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 48.4 46.2 50.9
Implied Total AVG 33.9 31.4 36.8
ATS Record 9-4-0 5-2-0 4-2-0
Over/Under Record 4-7-2 2-4-1 2-3-1
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 3-7 3-2 0-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.