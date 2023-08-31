The NC State Wolfpack (0-0) and UConn Huskies (0-0) will battle at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on NC State vs. UConn? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

When and Where is NC State vs. UConn?

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: East Hartford, Connecticut

East Hartford, Connecticut Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: NC State 29, UConn 16

NC State 29, UConn 16 NC State was favored on the moneyline seven total times last season. They finished 5-2 in those games.

The Wolfpack played as a moneyline favorite of -650 or shorter in only two games last season. They split them 1-1.

Last season, UConn was the underdog 10 times and won three of those games.

Last season, the Huskies won one of their five games when they were the underdog by at least +450 on the moneyline.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Wolfpack an 86.7% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UConn (+14)



UConn (+14) NC State had four wins in 13 games against the spread last year.

The Wolfpack won once ATS (1-2) as a 14-point favorite or greater last year.

UConn beat the spread nine times in 13 games last season.

As 14-point underdogs or more, the Huskies went 3-2 against the spread last year.

Parlay your bets together on the NC State vs. UConn matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (47)



Under (47) NC State played five games with over 47 total points, its current matchup's point total, last season.

NC State played in six games last season where they and their opponent combined to score more than 47 points.

These two teams averaged a combined 43.7 points per game a season ago, 3.3 less points than the over/under of 47 set for this game.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

NC State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.2 48.6 47.7 Implied Total AVG 30.5 32.8 27 ATS Record 4-9-0 3-5-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 5-7-1 3-4-1 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-2 4-2 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-0 1-3

UConn

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.4 46.2 50.9 Implied Total AVG 33.9 31.4 36.8 ATS Record 9-4-0 5-2-0 4-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-7-2 2-4-1 2-3-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-7 3-2 0-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.