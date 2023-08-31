The UAB Blazers (0-0) are heavily favored, by 23.5 points, versus the FCS North Carolina A&T Aggies on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Protective Stadium. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UAB vs. NC A&T matchup.

NC A&T vs. UAB Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Birmingham, Alabama
  • Venue: Protective Stadium

NC A&T vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UAB Moneyline NC A&T Moneyline
BetMGM UAB (-23.5) 46.5 -2500 +1200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings UAB (-24) 46.5 -2800 +1300 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel UAB (-23.5) 46.5 -2100 +1000 Bet on this game with FanDuel

NC A&T vs. UAB Betting Trends

  • NC A&T compiled a 7-3-0 ATS record last season.
  • The Aggies covered the spread once last season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 23.5-point underdogs.
  • UAB put together a 4-9-0 record against the spread last season.
  • The Blazers covered the spread when playing as at least 23.5-point favorites in their only opportunity last season.

