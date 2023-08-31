The UAB Blazers (0-0) play an FCS opponent, the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Protective Stadium.

UAB put up 438.2 yards per game on offense last season (32nd in the FBS), and it surrendered 360.6 yards per game (48th) on the other side of the ball. Defensively, NC A&T was a top-25 unit last season, ranking seventh-best by giving up just 298.6 yards per game. It ranked 56th on offense (383.6 yards per game).

NC A&T vs. UAB Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

NC A&T vs. UAB Key Statistics (2022)

NC A&T UAB 383.6 (55th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 438.2 (32nd) 298.6 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.6 (53rd) 184.4 (33rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 235.1 (8th) 199.3 (80th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.2 (102nd) 2 (59th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (54th) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (62nd)

NC A&T Stats Leaders (2022)

Jalen Fowler threw for 1,796 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.

Bhayshul Tuten averaged 123.9 rushing yards per game and tallied 13 rushing touchdowns last year. Tuten complemented his rushing performance with 2.8 receptions per game to average 31.1 receiving yards.

Fredderick Graves rushed for 320 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Zachary Leslie averaged 56.9 yards on 3.4 receptions per game and compiled five receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Sterling Berkhalter caught 28 passes last season on his way to 414 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

UAB Stats Leaders (2022)

Dylan Hopkins put up a passing stat line last season of 1,920 yards with a 63.3% completion rate (136-for-215), 10 touchdowns, four interceptions, and an average of 147.7 yards per game.

Last year Dewayne McBride took 233 carries for 1,710 yards (131.5 per game) and scored 19 touchdowns.

Jermaine Brown Jr. put up 948 rushing yards on 166 carries and eight touchdowns last season.

Trea Shropshire reeled in 41 catches for 923 yards (71.0 per game) while being targeted 78 times. He also scored six touchdowns.

Tejhaun Palmer produced last year, grabbing 30 passes for 479 yards and two touchdowns. He collected 36.8 receiving yards per game.

Samario Rudolph's stat line last year: 262 receiving yards, 14 catches, two touchdowns, on 25 targets.

