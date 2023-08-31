The William & Mary Tribe (0-0) will face off against their CAA-rival, the Campbell Fighting Camels (0-0) in a matchup on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Barker-Lane Stadium. The Fighting Camels will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 15.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 52.5 in the outing.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the William & Mary vs. Campbell matchup in this article.

Campbell vs. William & Mary Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Buies Creek, North Carolina

Buies Creek, North Carolina Venue: Barker-Lane Stadium

Campbell vs. William & Mary Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total William & Mary Moneyline Campbell Moneyline BetMGM William & Mary (-15.5) 52.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM DraftKings William & Mary (-14.5) 52.5 -700 +500 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Campbell vs. William & Mary Betting Trends

Campbell put together a 5-6-0 ATS record last year.

The Fighting Camels covered the spread once last year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 15.5-point underdogs.

William & Mary went 7-3-1 ATS last season.

The Tribe covered the spread twice last season (2-1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites.

