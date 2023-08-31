The Campbell Fighting Camels (0-0) face a fellow CAA foe when they visit the William & Mary Tribe (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Barker-Lane Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, Campbell ranked 33rd in the FCS with 416.7 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 72nd in total defense (388.9 yards allowed per contest). William & Mary had the 32nd-ranked defense last season (22.5 points allowed per game), and it was better on offense, ranking 24th-best with 33.5 points per game.

For more details on this matchup, including where and how to watch on FloSports, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Campbell vs. William & Mary Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Buies Creek, North Carolina

Buies Creek, North Carolina Venue: Barker-Lane Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Campbell vs. William & Mary Key Statistics (2022)

Campbell William & Mary 416.7 (40th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 448.8 (6th) 388.9 (61st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.7 (91st) 151.7 (66th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.4 (4th) 265.0 (24th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.5 (90th) 1 (39th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (59th) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (4th)

Campbell Stats Leaders (2022)

Hajj-Malik Williams had a passing stat line last season of 2,221 yards with a 62.3% completion rate (180-for-289), 12 touchdowns, seven interceptions, and an average of 201.9 yards per game. His rushing stat line was 86 carries for 325 yards and five TDs.

Last year, Bryant Barr ran for 511 yards on 107 carries (46.5 yards per game) and scored four times.

Lamagea McDowell churned out 352 yards on 71 carries (32.0 yards per game), with six rushing touchdowns last year.

Julian Hill picked up 38 receptions for 659 yards and five touchdowns last season. He was targeted 24 times, and averaged 59.9 yards per game.

Austin Hite amassed 474 yards on 30 grabs with three touchdowns. He was targeted 22 times, and averaged 43.1 receiving yards per game.

Jalen Kelsey hauled in 32 passes on 16 targets for 406 yards and one touchdown, averaging 36.9 receiving yards per game.

William & Mary Stats Leaders (2022)

Darius Wilson threw for 2,269 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. He also chipped in with his legs, accumulating four touchdowns while racking up 532 yards.

Bronson Yoder accumulated 1,255 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

Malachi Imoh rushed for 722 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

Lachlan Pitts averaged 41.8 receiving yards and collected five receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Caylin Newton collected three touchdowns and had 537 receiving yards (41.3 ypg) in 2022.

DreSean Kendrick caught 26 passes on his way to 366 receiving yards and two touchdowns a season ago.

Rep your team with officially licensed Campbell or William & Mary gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.