On Wednesday, Ozzie Albies (coming off going 2-for-5) and the Atlanta Braves play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is hitting .265 with 21 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs and 36 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 57th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 87th and he is 18th in slugging.

In 81 of 119 games this year (68.1%) Albies has picked up a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (26.9%).

In 21.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Albies has an RBI in 48 of 119 games this season, with multiple RBI in 26 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

In 52.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (10.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 62 .241 AVG .286 .299 OBP .345 .450 SLG .556 22 XBH 31 10 HR 18 38 RBI 52 40/17 K/BB 46/19 2 SB 9

Rockies Pitching Rankings