Kevin Pillar vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Kevin Pillar (.214 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Atlanta Braves play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Pillar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Kevin Pillar At The Plate
- Pillar is hitting .223 with eight doubles, six home runs and six walks.
- Pillar has gotten a hit in 26 of 62 games this season (41.9%), with multiple hits on six occasions (9.7%).
- In 9.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Pillar has picked up an RBI in 27.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.1% of his games.
- In 19 games this season (30.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|31
|.177
|AVG
|.256
|.215
|OBP
|.275
|.339
|SLG
|.442
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|13
|18/3
|K/BB
|21/3
|2
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.58 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Freeland (5-13 with a 5.00 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 26th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, the lefty tossed six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 5.00 ERA ranks 49th, 1.467 WHIP ranks 49th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 53rd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.