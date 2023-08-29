Eddie Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .909 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the hill, on August 29 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Giants.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 22 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 30 walks while batting .262.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.

Rosario has reached base via a hit in 69 games this year (of 114 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.

In 15.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 33 games this season (28.9%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (15.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 38.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.9%.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 54 .281 AVG .242 .319 OBP .311 .557 SLG .410 25 XBH 19 15 HR 5 43 RBI 21 55/12 K/BB 45/18 0 SB 3

