Sean Murphy vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sean Murphy, with a slugging percentage of .406 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the mound, August 28 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is hitting .268 with 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 40 walks.
- Murphy has recorded a hit in 55 of 89 games this season (61.8%), including 20 multi-hit games (22.5%).
- He has homered in 19 games this season (21.3%), homering in 5.4% of his chances at the plate.
- In 34 games this season (38.2%), Murphy has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (19.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 47.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (12.4%).
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|43
|.272
|AVG
|.265
|.374
|OBP
|.383
|.488
|SLG
|.550
|19
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|12
|30
|RBI
|35
|46/20
|K/BB
|40/20
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.54 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 188 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- The Rockies will send Gomber (9-9) to the mound to make his 27th start of the season as he goes for his 10th victory. He is 9-9 with a 5.48 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the lefty tossed six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (5.48), 56th in WHIP (1.474), and 56th in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
