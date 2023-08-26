It's time for the 2023 college football campaign to kick off with Week 0, and this week's schedule includes one game that features teams from the CAA. To ensure you catch all of the action, see the column below for info on how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

CAA Game on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Fordham Rams at Albany (NY) Great Danes 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 26 FloSports

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!