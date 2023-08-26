Sepp Straka is in 17th place, at -4, after the first round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club.

Looking to place a wager on Sepp Straka at the TOUR Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +30000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

Sepp Straka Insights

Straka has finished better than par six times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score five times in his last 15 rounds.

Straka has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five tournaments, Straka has finished in the top five once.

He has made the cut in four of his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Straka has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average twice.

Straka will look to make the cut for the fourth straight time by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 30 -5 269 1 20 4 6 $5.2M

TOUR Championship Insights and Stats

In Straka's past two appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once and the top 20 every time. His average finish has been 12th.

Straka made the cut in each of his two most recent entries to this event.

Straka finished 17th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,005 yards, 341 yards shorter than the 7,346-yard par 70 for this week's tournament.

Courses that Straka has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,327 yards, 19 yards shorter than the 7,346-yard East Lake Golf Club this week.

Straka's Last Time Out

Straka was in the 76th percentile on par 3s at the BMW Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.13-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the BMW Championship ranked in the eighth percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

Straka shot better than 37% of the competitors at the BMW Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.68.

Straka carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship (the field averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, Straka recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.2).

Straka had fewer birdies or better (four) than the field average of 8.8 on the 48 par-4s at the BMW Championship.

In that last tournament, Straka's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 7.7).

Straka ended the BMW Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the BMW Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Straka finished without one.

TOUR Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: East Lake Golf Club

East Lake Golf Club Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Par: 70 / 7,346 yards

70 / 7,346 yards
Straka Odds to Win: +30000

All statistics in this article reflect Straka's performance prior to the 2023 TOUR Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.