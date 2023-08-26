Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland is the setting for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish's (0-0) matchup against the Navy Midshipmen (0-0) on August 26, 2023, starting at 2:30 PM ET, airing on NBC. The Fighting Irish are a 20.5-point favorite in the matchup. The over/under in this contest is 50.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Notre Dame vs. Navy matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Navy Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Dublin, Ireland

Dublin, Ireland Venue: Aviva Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Notre Dame vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Notre Dame vs. Navy Betting Trends

Notre Dame compiled a 7-6-0 record against the spread last season.

The Fighting Irish did not cover the spread when favored by 20.5 points or more last season (in two opportunities).

Navy compiled a 7-5-0 ATS record last season.

Notre Dame & Navy 2023 Futures Odds

Notre Dame To Win the National Champ. +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000 Navy To Win the AAC +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.