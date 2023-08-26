After the first round of the TOUR Championship, Matthew Fitzpatrick is currently seventh with a score of -7.

Looking to place a wager on Matthew Fitzpatrick at the TOUR Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +3300 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

Matthew Fitzpatrick Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Fitzpatrick has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score four times and a top-10 score six times in his last 15 rounds.

Fitzpatrick has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five appearances, and as high as the top five in one.

Fitzpatrick has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Fitzpatrick will try to make the cut for the fifth straight time by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 21 -6 265 1 16 2 6 $8M

TOUR Championship Insights and Stats

In Fitzpatrick's past two appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once and the top 20 every time. His average finish has been 11th.

Fitzpatrick made the cut in each of his two most recent entries to this event.

Fitzpatrick last competed at this event in 2023 and finished seventh.

The par-70 course measures 7,346 yards this week, 341 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Fitzpatrick will take to the 7,346-yard course this week at East Lake Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,332 yards in the past year.

Fitzpatrick's Last Time Out

Fitzpatrick was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Championship, averaging 2.63 strokes to finish in the 98th percentile of the field.

His 3.94-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the BMW Championship was strong, putting him in the 67th percentile of the field.

Fitzpatrick shot better than 94% of the golfers at the BMW Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.68.

Fitzpatrick shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on six of 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship (the tournament average was 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, Fitzpatrick did not record a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.2).

Fitzpatrick's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the BMW Championship were more than the field average of 8.8.

In that most recent outing, Fitzpatrick's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 7.7).

Fitzpatrick ended the BMW Championship bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with six on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the BMW Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Fitzpatrick finished without one.

TOUR Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: East Lake Golf Club

East Lake Golf Club Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Par: 70 / 7,346 yards

70 / 7,346 yards
Fitzpatrick Odds to Win: +3300

All statistics in this article reflect Fitzpatrick's performance prior to the 2023 TOUR Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.