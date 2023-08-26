The TOUR Championship is underway, and Jason Day is currently in 17th place with a score of -4.

Looking to place a wager on Jason Day at the TOUR Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +25000 to win the tournament this week.

Jason Day Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Day has finished better than par on nine occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score five times in his last 17 rounds.

Over his last 17 rounds, Day has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Day has finished in the top five once in his past five tournaments.

Day has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances.

Day will try to continue his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 19 -8 263 1 17 3 7 $6.3M

TOUR Championship Insights and Stats

In Day's past seven appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top five once and the top 10 two times. His average finish has been 13th.

In his past seven appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend six times.

Day last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 17th.

This event will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,346 yards, 341 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The courses that Day has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,340 yards, while East Lake Golf Club will be 7,346 yards this week.

Day's Last Time Out

Day was in the sixth percentile on par 3s at the BMW Championship, with an average of 3.19 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.13 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the BMW Championship, which placed him in the eighth percentile among all competitors.

Day was better than 37% of the field at the BMW Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Day carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship (the field averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, Day recorded four bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Day recorded fewer birdies or better (seven) than the field average of 8.8 on the 48 par-4s at the BMW Championship.

At that last competition, Day's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse 12 times (compared to the field's better average, 7.7).

Day finished the BMW Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the BMW Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Day finished without one.

TOUR Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: East Lake Golf Club

East Lake Golf Club Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Par: 70 / 7,346 yards

70 / 7,346 yards Day Odds to Win: +25000

All statistics in this article reflect Day's performance prior to the 2023 TOUR Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.