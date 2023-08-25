MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Friday, August 25
For Friday's MLB action, here is a breakdown of all of the day's probable starters, headlined by a matchup between Spencer Strider's Braves and Logan Webb's Giants.
Read on to find the expected starters for every game on the calendar for August 25.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Astros at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Framber Valdez (9-9) to the bump as they face the Tigers, who will look to Matt Manning (5-4) for the game between the teams on Friday.
|HOU: Valdez
|DET: Manning
|24 (154.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (64.2 IP)
|3.55
|ERA
|4.18
|8.9
|K/9
|5.8
For a full preview of the Valdez vs Manning matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Astros at Tigers
- HOU Odds to Win: -175
- DET Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Astros at Tigers
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Nationals at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Joan Adon (1-0) to the mound as they face the Marlins, who will give the start to Braxton Garrett (7-4) when the clubs play Friday.
|WSH: Adon
|MIA: Garrett
|5 (18 IP)
|Games/IP
|25 (128 IP)
|7.00
|ERA
|3.94
|8.5
|K/9
|9.3
For a full report of the Adon vs Garrett matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Marlins
- MIA Odds to Win: -225
- WSH Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Marlins
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Yankees at Rays Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (10-4) to the mound as they take on the Rays, who will give the start to Zach Eflin (13-7) when the teams meet on Friday.
|NYY: Cole
|TB: Eflin
|26 (160.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|24 (138.1 IP)
|3.03
|ERA
|3.58
|9.5
|K/9
|8.8
For a full breakdown of the Cole vs Eflin matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -135
- NYY Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 7 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Rays
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Cubs at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (5-6) to the mound as they face the Pirates, who will look to Mitch Keller (10-8) when the clubs face off Friday.
|CHC: Hendricks
|PIT: Keller
|17 (98.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|26 (155.2 IP)
|4.01
|ERA
|4.22
|5.8
|K/9
|10.0
For a full report of the Hendricks vs Keller matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Pirates
- CHC Odds to Win: -120
- PIT Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Pirates
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Rockies at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (5-13) to the mound as they take on the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Cole Irvin (1-3) for the matchup between the teams Friday.
|COL: Freeland
|BAL: Irvin
|24 (129 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (58 IP)
|5.02
|ERA
|4.66
|5.8
|K/9
|8.2
For a full preview of the Freeland vs Irvin matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -200
- COL Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Orioles
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Cardinals at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (6-9) to the hill as they take on the Phillies, who will counter with Cristopher Sanchez (1-3) when the clubs play Friday.
|STL: Mikolas
|PHI: Sanchez
|27 (152.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (64.1 IP)
|4.55
|ERA
|3.36
|6.3
|K/9
|8.1
For a full report of the Mikolas vs Sanchez matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -145
- STL Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Phillies
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Guardians at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (9-3) to the hill as they face the Blue Jays, who will hand the ball to Chris Bassitt (12-6) for the game between the clubs on Friday.
|CLE: Bibee
|TOR: Bassitt
|20 (113.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|26 (151.2 IP)
|3.01
|ERA
|3.92
|8.9
|K/9
|8.5
For a full preview of the Bibee vs Bassitt matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -160
- CLE Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Guardians at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: SNET (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Athletics at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Zach Neal (0-0) to the hill as they take on the White Sox, who will counter with Dylan Cease (5-6) for the matchup between the clubs on Friday.
|OAK: Neal
|CHW: Cease
|7 (12 IP)
|Games/IP
|26 (138 IP)
|8.25
|ERA
|4.50
|6.8
|K/9
|10.6
For a full report of the Neal vs Cease matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Athletics at White Sox
- CHW Odds to Win: -190
- OAK Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Athletics at White Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Angels at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Patrick Sandoval (6-10) to the hill as they play the Mets, who will give the start to Kodai Senga (10-6) when the teams meet Friday.
|LAA: Sandoval
|NYM: Senga
|22 (117 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (129.2 IP)
|4.31
|ERA
|3.19
|7.8
|K/9
|10.7
Vegas Odds for Angels at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -165
- LAA Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Angels at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: WPIX (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Dodgers at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Lance Lynn (9-9) to the mound as they play the Red Sox, who will look to Kutter Crawford (6-6) for the game between the teams on Friday.
|LAD: Lynn
|BOS: Crawford
|25 (144.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|24 (96 IP)
|5.60
|ERA
|3.56
|10.5
|K/9
|8.8
For a full report of the Lynn vs Crawford matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Red Sox
- LAD Odds to Win: -125
- BOS Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Red Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Padres at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Yu Darvish (8-9) to the mound as they take on the Brewers, who will give the start to Brandon Woodruff (2-1) for the matchup between the teams Friday.
|SD: Darvish
|MIL: Woodruff
|23 (132.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (28 IP)
|4.35
|ERA
|2.89
|9.4
|K/9
|9.6
Vegas Odds for Padres at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -120
- SD Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Padres at Brewers
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Rangers at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Dane Dunning (9-5) to the mound as they face the Twins, who will look to Sonny Gray (6-6) for the matchup between the clubs Friday.
|TEX: Dunning
|MIN: Gray
|27 (132.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|25 (143 IP)
|3.26
|ERA
|3.08
|6.9
|K/9
|9.3
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -115
- TEX Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Rangers at Twins
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Reds at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Hunter Greene (2-5) to the mound as they play the Diamondbacks, who will look to Brandon Pfaadt (0-6) when the teams meet Friday.
|CIN: Greene
|ARI: Pfaadt
|15 (76.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (61.2 IP)
|4.72
|ERA
|6.13
|12.3
|K/9
|8.0
Vegas Odds for Reds at Diamondbacks
- ARI Odds to Win: -155
- CIN Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Reds at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: ARID (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Royals at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Brady Singer (8-9) to the mound as they face the Mariners, who will hand the ball to Bryce Miller (8-4) for the matchup between the teams Friday.
|KC: Singer
|SEA: Miller
|25 (139.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (97.2 IP)
|5.04
|ERA
|3.78
|7.7
|K/9
|8.2
Vegas Odds for Royals at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -185
- KC Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Royals at Mariners
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Braves at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Strider (14-4) to the bump as they face the Giants, who will give the start to Webb (9-9) when the clubs play on Friday.
|ATL: Strider
|SF: Webb
|25 (146.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|26 (169 IP)
|3.63
|ERA
|3.51
|14.0
|K/9
|8.6
Vegas Odds for Braves at Giants
- ATL Odds to Win: -150
- SF Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Braves at Giants
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
