Heading into a matchup with the Connecticut Sun (22-10), the Washington Mystics (15-17) currently are monitoring three players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, August 22 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena.

The Mystics dropped their most recent outing 97-84 against the Wings on Sunday.

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Elena Delle Donne Questionable Ankle 17.4 5.8 2.5 Shakira Austin Questionable Return To Play Maintenance 10.5 7.3 1.1 Kristi Toliver Out Plantar Fasciitis 4.4 0.6 0.9

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4 Bernadett Hatar Out Return To Play Protocols 3 1 0

Mystics vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and NBCS-BOS

NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and NBCS-BOS Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics Player Leaders

Brittney Sykes is the Mystics' top scorer (15.6 points per game) and assist person (3.9), and posts 4.8 rebounds.

Natasha Cloud is the Mystics' top assist person (5.7 per game), and she puts up 12.7 points and 3.5 rebounds. Her assist average ranks her sixth in the WNBA.

Tianna Hawkins is posting a team-high 5.1 rebounds per game. And she is delivering 9 points and 1.5 assists, making 50.9% of her shots from the field.

The Mystics get 17.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Elena Delle Donne.

Ariel Atkins is putting up 12.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 41.1% of her shots from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per game.

Mystics vs. Sun Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sun -5.5 159.5

