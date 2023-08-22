The Washington Mystics (15-17), on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, take on the Connecticut Sun (22-10). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and NBCS-BOS.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mystics vs. Sun matchup.

Mystics vs. Sun Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and NBCS-BOS
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sun Moneyline Mystics Moneyline
BetMGM Sun (-5.5) 159.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sun (-5.5) 159.5 -250 +185 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Sun (-5.5) 157.5 -260 +200 Bet on this game with Tipico

Mystics vs. Sun Betting Trends

  • The Sun have covered 16 times in 31 games with a spread this season.
  • The Mystics have put together a 13-18-0 record against the spread this year.
  • Connecticut has covered the spread seven times this season (7-9 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.
  • Washington is 3-4 ATS this year when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
  • Sun games have hit the over 18 out of 31 times this season.
  • Mystics games have hit the over 13 out of 31 times this year.

