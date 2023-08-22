Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Mets on August 22, 2023
Player props can be found for Ronald Acuna Jr. and Pete Alonso, among others, when the Atlanta Braves host the New York Mets at Truist Park on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
Braves vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSO
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Bryce Elder Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Elder Stats
- The Braves will send Bryce Elder (9-4) to the mound for his 25th start this season.
- In 24 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 14 of them.
- Elder has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.
- The 24-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.46), 33rd in WHIP (1.210), and 53rd in K/9 (6.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Elder Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 15
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|at Pirates
|Aug. 10
|5.0
|6
|5
|5
|5
|2
|at Cubs
|Aug. 5
|4.1
|7
|7
|5
|3
|3
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 29
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 23
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has collected 165 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 67 walks. He has driven in 74 runs with 56 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .332/.417/.567 on the year.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 21
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 20
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 18
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 125 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs and 83 walks. He has driven in 108 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .268/.380/.599 so far this season.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 21
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 20
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 18
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Alonso Stats
- Alonso has collected 98 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 95 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashing .226/.325/.535 so far this year.
- Alonso has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Aug. 21
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 19
|2-for-4
|3
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 17
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Lindor Stats
- Francisco Lindor has 119 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 51 walks and 78 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases.
- He has a .254/.335/.469 slash line so far this season.
- Lindor has picked up at least one hit in eight straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .326 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and nine RBI.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Aug. 21
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 19
|4-for-5
|3
|0
|1
|5
|1
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 18
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
