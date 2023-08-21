The Atlanta Braves, including Vaughn Grissom (hitting .267 in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and three RBI), take on starter David Peterson and the New York Mets at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Vaughn Grissom At The Plate

Grissom has two doubles and two walks while batting .269.

Grissom has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has not homered in his 20 games this year.

Grissom has driven in a run in six games this year (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 .321 AVG .231 .321 OBP .295 .357 SLG .256 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 3 7/0 K/BB 7/2 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings