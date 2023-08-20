On Sunday, Matt Olson (.435 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Jakob Junis. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Giants Starter: Jakob Junis
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Matt Olson At The Plate

  • Olson leads Atlanta with 125 hits, batting .271 this season with 66 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 44th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
  • In 68.0% of his games this year (83 of 122), Olson has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (27.9%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a home run in 29.5% of his games in 2023, and 7.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Olson has driven in a run in 58 games this season (47.5%), including 28 games with more than one RBI (23.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.
  • He has scored in 72 games this season (59.0%), including 22 multi-run games (18.0%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
62 GP 60
.283 AVG .260
.385 OBP .376
.643 SLG .567
36 XBH 30
23 HR 20
57 RBI 51
65/38 K/BB 70/42
1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Giants' 3.97 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Giants surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (128 total, one per game).
  • Junis (3-3) takes the mound for the Giants to make his third start of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander threw four scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
