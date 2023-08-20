Kevin Pillar vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Kevin Pillar is available when the Atlanta Braves battle Jakob Junis and the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last action (on August 13 against the Mets) he went 0-for-0.
Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Jakob Junis
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Giants Player Props
|Braves vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Giants Prediction
|How to Watch Braves vs Giants
|Braves vs Giants Odds
Kevin Pillar At The Plate
- Pillar has eight doubles, six home runs and six walks while hitting .235.
- In 41.4% of his games this year (24 of 58), Pillar has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (10.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 10.3% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 16 games this year (27.6%), Pillar has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.9%) he had more than one.
- In 17 games this year (29.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|30
|.200
|AVG
|.256
|.245
|OBP
|.279
|.400
|SLG
|.451
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|11
|14/3
|K/BB
|20/3
|2
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Giants have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (128 total, one per game).
- The Giants will look to Junis (3-3) in his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw four scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
