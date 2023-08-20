On Sunday, Austin Riley (batting .341 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Jakob Junis. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants Starter: Jakob Junis

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .281 with 25 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 43 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.

Riley has had a hit in 87 of 122 games this season (71.3%), including multiple hits 41 times (33.6%).

In 22.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 39.3% of his games this year, Riley has tallied at least one RBI. In 21 of those games (17.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 52.5% of his games this year (64 of 122), with two or more runs 20 times (16.4%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 60 .307 AVG .256 .368 OBP .314 .568 SLG .463 32 XBH 23 15 HR 14 40 RBI 39 66/23 K/BB 63/20 1 SB 1

