Michael Harris II vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Saturday, Michael Harris II (.325 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, four walks and three RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (4-for-5 with a double, a triple and an RBI) against the Giants.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II has 19 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .291.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 15th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.
- Harris II has gotten a hit in 66 of 99 games this year (66.7%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (22.2%).
- Looking at the 99 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (9.1%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Harris II has had at least one RBI in 25.3% of his games this season (25 of 99), with two or more RBI eight times (8.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 38 of 99 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|53
|.327
|AVG
|.261
|.371
|OBP
|.314
|.532
|SLG
|.399
|18
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|5
|20
|RBI
|17
|30/9
|K/BB
|39/15
|8
|SB
|9
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Giants' 3.95 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, one per game).
- The Giants will send Webb (9-9) to the mound to make his 26th start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-9 with a 3.42 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 163 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander threw 8 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.42), 10th in WHIP (1.080), and 31st in K/9 (8.7).
